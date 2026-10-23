Petronet LNG has signed a binding term sheet with Gruner Renewable Energy to form a joint venture for compressed bio-gas plants. The company told the stock exchanges that the venture will set up plants in various states.

10 CBG plants planned

According to the filing, the joint venture company will set up 10 CBG plants. Each will have a capacity of 18 tonnes per day, which puts the combined capacity at 180 tonnes per day. The estimated capital outlay is Rs 1,200 crore.

The company said the venture will cover the full chain of the business. This includes feedstock procurement, production, compression, storage, transport, distribution and sale of CBG and its by-products. It will also set up, operate and maintain the plants. The filing adds that the venture may take up other business opportunities related to bioenergy.

50:50 joint venture

The joint venture will be formed as a private limited company. Petronet LNG and Gruner Renewable will each hold 50% of the equity, the filing said.

Board representation will follow shareholding. Each partner will therefore nominate directors in proportion to its stake in the joint venture. With an equal split, the two sides would have the same number of seats.

Deal and regulatory details

Petronet LNG said it holds no shareholding in Gruner Renewable. It also said Gruner Renewable is not related to its promoters, promoter group or group companies in any manner.

The company said the deal does not count as a related party transaction. No shares are being issued to either party at this stage, so details on issue price and share class were marked as not applicable. The filing listed no other disclosures, and the sections on termination or amendment were also marked as not applicable.

The filing did not give a timeline for the plants or name the states where they will come up. It also did not say how the Rs 1,200 crore will be funded.

About Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG set up the country’s first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej in Gujarat, and runs another at Kochi in Kerala. Its regasification capacity stands at 22.5 million tonnes per annum, with 17.5 million tonnes at Dahej and 5 million tonnes at Kochi. The company says it accounts for about 34% of gas supplies in India and handles around 74 per cent of the country’s LNG imports.

It was formed as a joint venture by the Government of India, and its promoters are BPCL, GAIL, IOCL and ONGC. Its expansion plans include more regasification capacity at Dahej, a new terminal on the east coast and a petrochemicals plant at Dahej.

Petronet LNG share price today

Petronet LNG’s share price decreased 3.4% as of intraday on October 23. The company’s share price decreased by 1.44% in the past month. However, Petronet LNG’s share price increased 0.45% in the last year.