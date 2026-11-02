State-owned gas utility firm Petronet LNG firm posted a 54% year-on-year increase in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 1,234 crore as compared to Rs 802 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its net profit climbed 11% from Rs 1,108 crore in Q1 FY27.

However, the PSU’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 7,202 crore, falling 34% YoY from Rs 11,009 crore in Q2 FY26. Meanwhile, sequentially, its topline expanded 29% compared to Rs 5,558 crore in the trailing quarter.

Petronet LNG announces Rs 7 interim dividend

Petronet LNG’s board of directors have announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The said dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 10. The record date for the same has been set for November 6.

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Beneficiaries shall receive the said amount within 30 days from the date of declaration, as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013. In FY26, the company paid a total of Rs 10 per share in dividends, over two tranches.

Petronet LNG share price

On November 2, Petronet LNG’s stock ended on the stock exchanges at Rs 300.95, up 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 5%, while over the past six months, its share price has advanced by more than 7%.

About the company

Petronet LNG is a public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. It operates as a joint venture between GAIL, ONGC, IOC, and BPCL. It is headquartered in New Delhi, India.