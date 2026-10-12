Persistent Systems said that it has secured 94.04% of the share capital and voting rights of Nagarro SE. The figure comes after the additional acceptance period for its voluntary public takeover offer ended on October 6. The company plans to squeeze out the remaining minority shareholders once the deal closes.

Persistent-Nagarro takeover crosses 90% threshold

The offer was made through Galaxy Germany Holding SE, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Persistent. It covered all outstanding shares of Nagarro. The minimum acceptance threshold was 50% plus one share.

A further 1,335,114 Nagarro shares were tendered during the additional acceptance period. Another 7,568,145 shares had been tendered in the initial period. In total, 8,903,259 shares have now been tendered. That represents about 71.94% of Nagarro’s share capital and voting rights.

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Persistent already holds about 22.10% under a share purchase agreement with Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH. Together, the two stakes add up to about 94.04%.

Nagarro minority shareholders face squeeze-out

Persistent said it holds more than 90% of Nagarro’s share capital and voting rights. It said it plans to initiate a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders upon closing. The company described this as part of a take-private strategy.

No final decision has been taken, Persistent said. It will share details of the specific measures in due course.

Nagarro deal closing targeted for March 2027

Persistent expects the transaction to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2027. Closing is subject to a limited number of outstanding regulatory approvals.

“The final results of our offer for Nagarro are a clear endorsement of the strategic logic behind bringing Persistent and Nagarro together. We now look forward to completing the remaining steps toward closing. Together, we will build the global AI-led digital engineering player we envision.” Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director of Persistent Systems, said.

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Nagarro takeover governed by German law

The offer is governed by German law, in particular the Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, or WpÜG. Certain United States securities law provisions on cross-border takeover offers also apply. In the US, the offer was made under Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E of the Exchange Act, using the Tier II exemption.

The full terms are set out in the offer document authorised by Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin. The company also said the Bidder may acquire additional Nagarro shares outside the offer, subject to German law.

About Persistent

Persistent Systems delivers AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernisation to businesses across industries. The company has over 28,500 employees in 21 countries. Its services include software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing and agentic business automation. It is part of the MSCI India Index and key NSE indices, including the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty IT. Persistent has said it has achieved carbon neutrality.

Persistent Systems share price today

Persistent Systems’ share price increased 4.77% in the past month. Furthermore, Persistent Systems’ share price increased 7.55% in the past year.