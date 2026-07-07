The Q1FY27 earnings for the tech sector stocks are unlikely to buoyant but can Midcap IT stocks outperform large caps? Most brokerages see around 4% growth in the overall revenue on a sequential basis. However, AI-led pricing pressure, weak demand and the geopolitical headwinds may continue to weigh on outlook.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi expects midcap IT services companies to report constant currency (CC) revenue growth of around 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), largely unchanged from the previous quarter. “AI-driven productivity gains are increasingly being passed on to clients, limiting revenue growth despite a healthy deal pipeline,” Anand Rathi noted.

Here is a detailed look on the expectations from top 4 mid cap IT companies in Q1FY27.

Persistent Q1FY27 Preview: Expected to lead peers

Anand Rathi expects Persistent Systems to remain the strongest performer among mid cap IT companies, in the June quarter.

They estimate Persistent Systems to post constant currency revenue growth of about 3.3% on a sequential basis. “”Persistent should continue its strong growth, driven by the ramp-up of the recently won $650m deal and healthy execution.”

JM Financial also expects Persistent Systems to remain one of the strongest performers among midcap IT companies in Q1FY27. However, they expect the company’s EBIT margin to contract by 10 basis points sequentially despite the depreciation in the rupee, as Persistent continues to invest in its business. “We expect order book growth to be very strong given the announcement of $650 mn net new TCV in Q1FY27.”

Hexaware Q1FY27 Preview:Expected to post 5% sequential revenue growth

JM Financial, however, expects Hexaware to post the highest sequential constant currency revenue growth of 5% in Q1FY27. The brokerage expects the company’s recent acquisitions and steady demand across sectors to support growth. “Inorganic acquisition likely to contribute 30bps. We expect margin expansion of 10bps to 13.4%,” JM Financial noted. Hexaware is also expected to maintain its CY26 revenue growth floor of 7.6%.

Company Expected QoQ CC Revenue Growth Margin Outlook Persistent Systems +3.3% (Anand Rathi) EBIT margin may contract ~10 bps (JM Financial) Hexaware Technologies +5.0% (JM Financial) Margin expansion of ~10 bps to 13.4% Coforge +0.3% organic; 20%+ consolidated Margin stable at 16.5%; consolidated margin down ~100 bps Mphasis +2.3% (JM Financial) Margins largely stable

Coforge Q1FY27 Preview: Encora acquisition to drive consolidated growth

Coforge is likely to report modest organic growth of 0.3% sequentially in constant currency. However, its consolidated revenue is expected to rise sharply due to the integration of Encora.

After accounting for a 40 basis point negative cross-currency impact, revenue is expected to decline 0.1% sequentially in US dollar terms, according to JM Financial. However, at the consolidated level, the brokerage expects over 20% sequential constant currency growth, driven by the consolidation of Encora for two months during the quarter.

“Margins are expected to be stable at 16.5% despite exit from low margin Indian business due to investment. Including Encora, margins will likely decline by ~100bps in Q1,” JM Financial noted.

Mphasis Q1FY27 Preview: Expected to maintain FY27 growth guidance

JM Financial expects Mphasis to retain its guidance of high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth for FY27.

The brokerage estimates Mphasis to report 2.3% sequential constant currency revenue growth in Q1FY27. After factoring in a 20 basis point negative cross-currency impact, the brokerage estimates 2.1% sequential growth in US dollar terms. It expects the company’s margins to remain largely stable, in line with its usual quarterly trend. “We expect net new TCV to be more than $550 million in Q1”

Conclusion

Analysts expect that midcap IT companies may put up a better show than the large caps in Q1.

According to Axis Securities, “Although we anticipate that the near-term recovery, particularly for large IT players, will remain delayed as AI adoption and delivery models are still at a nascent stage, midcap IT companies are expected to continue outperforming due to their agility, niche positioning, superior execution capabilities, and operational efficiencies.”

All eyes would be on the demand outlook and management commentary on the challenges ahead.