Food and beverages major PepsiCo will invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030, mainly to increase manufacturing capacity of its foods business, India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said on Tuesday.

PepsiCo India, which posted a profit after tax of Rs 905 crore in the 12 months ended December 2025 with a total revenue of Rs 9,789 crore, will invest mainly in three manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu, Kotecha said.

“We are committed to the India market. As a result, from 2025 to 2030, we have committed almost Rs 5,700 crore in investment,” he said.

The investment is primarily going into a concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and snacks plants in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“Some of this is going live in the next few months, like the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast plant in Assam,” Kotecha said.

“The land purchase, which we have just done recently in Tamil Nadu, will allow us to open a massive footprint in the South for our snacks business,” he said.

India remains among PepsiCo’s top 13 markets, he said, with a huge opportunity for growth, he said.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CFO Savitha Balachandran said that in 2025, the company witnessed robust growth in the food segment, with about 11% year-on-year growth.

“On the beverages side, it was a market where we did see some headwinds as far as the weather was concerned. We did see some softness impact,” she said, adding that competition intensity went up “quite a bit”.

In the last couple of years, competitive intensity from Reliance Consumer’s Campa brand has intensified, shaking up the beverage market dominated by Coca-Cola India and PepsiCo India, experts said.