PepsiCo India consolidated profit surges to Rs 268 crore in FY23

The company — which is not a listed entity — had reported a profit of Rs 41.63 crore and sales worth Rs 6,325.70 crore in 2021-22.

Written by PTI
PepsiCo
PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest food and beverage businesses in the country. (Representational Picture)

Food and beverages major Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 267.80 crore in 2022-23 fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s revenue from sale of products and services was up 28.47 per cent to Rs 8,127.07 crore during the year, it said.

The company — which is not a listed entity — had reported a profit of Rs 41.63 crore and sales worth Rs 6,325.70 crore in 2021-22. Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd’s other income increased 20 per cent to Rs 98.83 crore in 2022-23 (FY23). The total revenue of the company, which owns popular brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, and Tropicana, rose 28.35 per cent to Rs 8,302.02 crore in FY23.

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest food and beverage businesses in the country. Its revenue from the “beverages” segment was up 86.19 per cent to Rs 1,404.46 crore in FY23 while the same from the “snacks” segment rose 21.28 per cent to Rs 6,451.73 crore.

PepsiCo India’s exports, however, were down 22.7 per cent to Rs 114.33 crore in FY23.Its domestic revenues were up 30.64 per cent to Rs 7,741.86 crore in the previous fiscal. 

PepsiCo India

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 23:02 IST

