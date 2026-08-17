PB Fintech informed stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers, has received a show-cause notice and advisory from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), following an inspection carried out nearly two years ago.

What did IRDAI tell Policybazaar?

In a filing to the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, PB Fintech said it received communication from IRDAI on August 13, 2026, pertaining to an inspection of Policybazaar conducted between October 21 and October 25, 2024.

According to the filing, IRDAI issued a Letter of Advice covering certain documentary and process-related observations arising from the inspection. The regulator has asked that the advisory be placed before the relevant board-level committees and the board itself, for a review of the current state of compliance, along with any corrective and preventive measures taken. Policybazaar is required to submit an action-taken report to IRDAI for closure of the observations.

Separately, the filing noted that IRDAI has also issued a show-cause notice on some of the findings from the same inspection. PB Fintech said Policybazaar would respond to the regulator within the prescribed timelines.

Will the IRDAI notice have a financial impact on PB Fintech?

In its disclosure, PB Fintech stated that the matter carries no material impact in monetary terms. The company said Policybazaar has already put in place the necessary systems and processes and would continue to comply with IRDAI’s guidelines and regulations going forward.

The filing also noted that no penalty, restriction or sanction has been imposed on the company as a result of the communication.

What is Policybazaar and who owns it?

Policybazaar, an online insurance marketplace, is one of the flagship businesses under the PB Fintech umbrella, which also houses Paisabazaar, QuickFixCars and Docprime. PB Fintech is registered in Gurugram, Haryana, and is listed on both the NSE and BSE.

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PB Fintech share price

PB Fintech’s share price has been up 0.59% as of the market opening on August 17, 2026. The company’s stock price has been up 8.41% in the past month. However, it has been down 6.45% in the past year.