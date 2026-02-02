PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, plans to raise fresh capital to pursue inorganic growth opportunities in domestic and overseas markets through strategic investments, acquisitions and partnerships.

The company said on Monday that its board will meet on February 5 to consider raising funds via a Qualified Institutions Placement. “The proceeds of the capital raise are proposed to be utilised for pursuing the strategy to expand through inorganic opportunities,” PB Fintech said in an exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the size of the fundraise or the specific geographies it is targeting.

Backdrop of the proposed capital raise

The proposed capital raise comes at a time when the company’s international business, particularly in the UAE, has been showing strong traction. Policybazaar.ae reported a 62% year-on-year growth in annualised premium during the December quarter and has remained profitable for four consecutive quarters.

Meanhwile, PB Fintech reported a 165% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹189 crore in Q3FY26, supported by robust growth across its insurance and lending businesses.

Operating revenue for the quarter

Operating revenue for the quarter rose 37% to ₹1,771 crore. Total insurance premium collected through its platforms increased 45% to ₹7,965 crore. Lending disbursals through the Paisabazaar platform surged 84% year-on-year to ₹9,986 crore. Shares of PB Fintech declined nearly 5% to ₹1,545 on the NSE on Monday.