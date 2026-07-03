One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, announced that its step-down subsidiary in Luxembourg has been granted a payment institution licence by the country’s financial regulator, marking a formal step in the company’s European expansion plans.

Why did Paytm receive a payment institution licence in Luxembourg?

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said Paytm Europe Payments S.A. was informed by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on July 2 that it had been granted the payment institution licence. The entity has also been added to the regulator’s official list of payment institutions, with the registration taking effect the same day.

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What services can Paytm offer under the Luxembourg payment licence?

According to the filing, the licence permits Paytm Europe to offer three categories of services. These include execution of payment transactions such as fund transfers and credit transfers, including standing orders, whether through the user’s own payment service provider or another one. The licence also covers the execution of payment transactions backed by a credit line extended to a payment service user, again including credit transfers and standing orders. The third permitted activity is the acquisition of payment transactions.

Which Paytm entity received the Luxembourg payment institution licence?

Paytm Europe was incorporated in Luxembourg as a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm Cloud Technologies, itself a fully owned Indian subsidiary of One 97 Communications. This makes Paytm Europe a step-down subsidiary of the listed Indian parent. The company had first disclosed the incorporation of the Luxembourg entity on January 13, 2026.

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Will the Luxembourg licence have any financial impact on Paytm?

One 97 Communications stated that the development carries no expected financial implications for the listed company. The form also stated that there were no aberrations or non-compliances identified by the CSSF, and no penalty, restriction or sanction was imposed as part of the communication.