Paytm Payments Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate a payment system for issuing and operating prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including wallets.

The approval marks a key step towards Paytm’s return to the wallet business. However, the company will need to secure final authorisation from the RBI before it can start issuing prepaid payment instruments to customers.

Paytm needs to complete system audit within six months

As part of the approval process, the RBI has asked Paytm Payments Services to conduct a system audit, including a cybersecurity audit, through an eligible auditor.

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The audit must follow the RBI’s Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for non-bank Payment System Operators, dated November 5, 2026.

Paytm Payments Services must submit the system audit report to the RBI within six months from November 13. If the company fails to meet this deadline, the in-principle authorisation will automatically lapse, and the RBI will not consider its application for final authorisation thereafter.

Paytm can launch wallet services after final RBI approval

The RBI has clarified that Paytm Payments Services can begin issuing prepaid payment instruments only after it receives the final authorisation or Certificate of Authorisation.

Paytm had mentioned in its Q1 FY27 earnings release that Paytm Payments Services had applied for a wallet licence. The latest in-principle approval moves the application forward but does not allow the company to launch wallet services immediately.

Once it receives the final approval, Paytm Payments Services will be able to offer prepaid instruments, including digital wallets, to its customers.