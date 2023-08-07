scorecardresearch
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy stake worth $628 million in company from Antfin Holding

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company following the transfer. Sharma’s stake in the digital payments firm will increase to 19.42%, while Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.

Written by Reuters
Sharma's stake purchase from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. is valued at $628 million, as per Paytm's last closing price of 796.6 rupees a share. (Image: IE)

Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake valued at $628 million in the company from its largest shareholder, in a bid to simplify its ownership structure, the fintech company said in a filing on Monday.

Sharma’s stake purchase from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. is valued at $628 million, as per Paytm’s last closing price of 796.6 rupees a share.

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company following the transfer. Sharma’s stake in the digital payments firm will increase to 19.42%, while Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.

The company added that there would be no change in the management or control of Paytm, with Sharma and the existing board continuing in their roles.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 09:45 IST

