Passenger vehicle retail sales surged 23.25 % year-on-year to 402,591 units in May, helping the country’s loverall auto retail market grow 9.55 % to 2.53 million units despite a sharp fuel-price hike, intense heatwave conditions and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

“The growth was unexpected despite what is going on in the market. The booking backlog helped push sales, while rural sales saw 30 % growth, which also supported demand,” said Sai Girdhar, vice-president, FADA.

The passenger vehicle story was driven largely by rural India rather than metropolitan cities. Rural PV sales jumped 30.35 % , significantly outpacing the 18.8 % growth recorded in urban markets, reflecting stronger rural consumption and improving farm incomes. Demand was aided by a revival in small cars alongside continued strength in SUVs.

Shift towards alternative fuel technologies.

The month also marked a milestone in the shift towards alternative fuel technologies. Following the fuel-price revision, consumers increasingly gravitated towards electric and CNG-powered vehicles. Overall EV penetration across vehicle categories crossed 11 % for the first time.

“EV penetration has gone up to 11 % for the first time. Fuel-price hikes and a wider choice of products are driving adoption. Sales of alternative-fuel passenger vehicles have risen 38 % , while CNG penetration has increased to 23.3 % despite the price hike,” Girdhar said.

“Consumers continue to prioritise lower running costs, making EVs and CNG vehicles more attractive. Tax benefits are also aiding EV adoption, with electric vehicles eligible for a 40 % depreciation rate compared with 15 % for internal combustion engine vehicles.” he added.

Electric vehicles accounted for 9.25 % of two-wheeler sales and 6.63 % of passenger vehicle sales in May, while EV penetration in commercial vehicles rose to 2.86 % .

Two-wheeler sales, the industry’s largest segment by volume, rose 7.54 % to 1.84 million units. Urban markets grew 11.75 % while rural sales increased 4.74 % . “Rural two-wheeler sales have not risen significantly as consumers are busy harvesting, but we expect a turnaround. Some segments also faced supply constraints in specific variants and models,” Girdhar said.

Commercial vehicle retail sales rose 5.29 % to 83,823 units, with rural demand again outpacing urban markets. Light commercial vehicles led growth with a 7.66 % increase, while tractor sales climbed 11.17 % on healthy farm economics and robust rural cash flows. The only weak spot was wheeled construction equipment, where sales declined 17.51 % on a high base.

Dealer sentiment remains upbeat, with over half expecting growth in June and nearly 60 % anticipating higher sales during June-August. “We are optimistic but cautious about the global situation. Strong bookings should help the current momentum continue into the festive season beginning in August,” Girdhar said.

Segment May 2026 Retail (Units) YoY Growth (%) Overall Auto Retail 25,31,067 9.55 Two-Wheelers 18,44,947 7.54 Passenger Vehicles 4,02,591 23.25 Commercial Vehicles 83,823 5.29 Three-Wheelers 1,11,526 3.56 Tractors 83,092 11.17

Segment Rural YoY Growth (%) Urban YoY Growth (%) Passenger Vehicles 30.35 18.8 Two-Wheelers 4.74 11.75 Commercial Vehicles 8.1 2.62