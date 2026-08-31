JSW MG Motor India has a new chairman. The company’s board appointed Parth Jindal to the post on Sunday, with immediate effect, according to the company.

Jindal is not new to the venture; he has held a board seat at JSW MG Motor India since the joint venture was first set up, and has been involved in the company’s product strategy, its manufacturing expansion and its push toward local sourcing.

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Parth Jindal’s roles across JSW Group, JSW MG Motor India and Delhi Capitals

The appointment adds one more title to an already long list. Jindal is managing director of JSW Cement and of JSW Paints. He chairs JSW Dulux Limited and now JSW MG Motor India as well. He also sits on the board of JSW Energy.

Outside the JSW Group, Jindal founded JSW Sports and is chairman and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League cricket franchise.

JSW MG Motor India expands EV portfolio, production capacity and local sourcing

The leadership change comes at a time when the company is trying to widen its footprint in India. It has been adding new products, building out its EV lineup and increasing local content in its vehicles, part of a broader effort to cut reliance on imported parts.

For now, the company’s immediate focus remains on scaling up production and rolling out new models, with Jindal now overseeing that push from the chairman’s office.

JSW MG Motor India joint venture: JSW Group, SAIC Motor, EVs and localisation

JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between the JSW Group and SAIC Motor that combines JSW’s understanding of the Indian market with SAIC’s global automotive experience. The company says its focus areas include sustainable mobility, advanced technology, localisation and customer experience, alongside efforts to widen its product range and manufacturing base with a strong local supply chain.

The company describes itself as committed to building a long-term, sustainable mobility ecosystem in India, bringing globally available technologies and environmentally conscious solutions to Indian buyers as the country moves toward cleaner transport. It also claims the position of India’s leading EV manufacturer, citing sales of more than 1,50,000 electric vehicles since its first launch, with the MG Windsor as the country’s best-selling EV.