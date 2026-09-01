India’s largest biscuits and confectionery maker, Parle Biscuits, on Tuesday said it had appointed George Kovoor as its first-ever chief executive officer, effective September 1.

The move will see the IPO-bound company strengthen its top leadership team, which includes Mayank Shah as chief marketing officer and Sanjay Joshi as chief technology officer, both long-time executives at the firm.

“We welcome George and look forward to working closely with him to build on Parle’s strong foundation, strengthen our capabilities, and open new opportunities for sustainable growth,” Ajay Chauhan, managing director of the company and a member of the promoter family, said.

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Ajay’s father Vijay Chauhan serves as chairman of the company. The family also has three executive directors on the board: Arup Chauhan, Samar Sharad Chauhan, and Ambika Chauhan Aibara.

A consumer goods veteran, Kovoor spent over three decades at PepsiCo across geographies, including China and the US, before serving as senior vice president and general manager of its India beverages business. He began his career with Brooke Bond India, owned by Hindustan Unilever. After retiring from PepsiCo in March 2025, Kovoor founded an independent leadership firm called Ask GeKo Advisors.

Parle Products, which is eyeing a $1-billion IPO, reported revenues of Rs 18,209.2 crore for FY25, up 7% year-on-year, while profits fell by a third to Rs 1,182 crore. The company has yet to report its FY26 financial results. In recent years, Parle has expanded into new product categories, launching branded atta in 2021 and partnering with ice-cream maker Vadilal in June 2026 to roll out frozen desserts under the Melody brand.