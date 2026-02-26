If Mumbai has long been India’s financial capital, Panvel is fast becoming its property capital-in-waiting.

Propelled by the operationalisation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the connectivity boost from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the once-sleepy suburb about 40 km from south Mumbai has turned red hot. In the past three years, Panvel has clocked the sharpest residential price rise in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), signalling a decisive shift in the city’s growth axis.

According to Anarock Research, apartment prices in Panvel have jumped over 53% — from about ₹8,800 per sq ft at the end of 2022 to Rs 13,500 per sq ft by end-2025. In 2025 alone, prices rose 11% year-on-year, with a further 5–7% uptick after the airport became operational last October, Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, said. Even parts of core Navi Mumbai have lagged this pace, Puri said.

ALSO READ Real estate prices near Navi Mumbai airport go sky-high



Panvel emerges as key hub near Navi Mumbai airport

What makes Panvel different is not just proximity — the airport lies barely 10 km away — but planning. Large swathes fall under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), the state government’s ambitious “Third Mumbai”, being developed by City and Industrial Development Corporation over 371 sq km as a master-planned urban extension.



The infrastructure story has quickly translated into a pricing story. Plot rates have appreciated 40–50% in the same period, reflecting robust demand from both end-users and investors. Aviation-linked housing demand has added further momentum. In a telling sign of confidence, the airport operator took 405 ready apartments on leave and licence at Wadhwa Group’s project in Panvel last year, with an option to buy later.

Developers, predictably, have followed the runway lights. Heavyweights such as Godrej Properties, Hiranandani Group, Adani Group and Embassy Group are expanding their footprint, joined by a clutch of mid-tier brands sensing the next growth frontier. Between 2022 and 2025, developers launched 34,390 residential units in Panvel, with peak supply in 2023 — a clear vote of confidence in sustained demand.

ALSO READ Embassy enters Mumbai’s luxury housing market



The Hiranandani Group, which entered early, is planning an education hub and residential complex within its 500-acre township, underscoring how the narrative has moved beyond speculative buying to ecosystem-building.

To be sure, Panvel is not alone in riding the property upcycle. Mumbai and Thane have seen prices rise about 45% over the same three-year period. But Panvel’s sharper surge — coupled with infrastructure-led transformation — marks it out as the region’s new hotspot.

Developers bet big on Panvel as infrastructure improves: Hiranandani

Developers are gung ho about the area. “There is a huge improvement in infrastructure and connectivity to Panvel,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani group. “When we launched the project in Panvel, we were the only big developer .Now there are six such developers,” he said.



Aditya Virwani at Embassy group said in the anticipation of the airport and other developments around it, prices have doubled in the last 18 months.

Yet caution tempers the euphoria. Vivek Rathi, National Director- Research, Knight Frank Indi, points out that a significant portion of the infrastructure premium may already be priced in. Future gains will likely be steadier, contingent on timely execution of projects and sustained absorption.

For now, however, the direction of travel is unmistakable. As the airport draws airlines, logistics players and allied industries, Panvel is shedding its peripheral tag. What was once the edge of Mumbai is fast becoming its new centre of gravity — a suburb finding its wings just as the planes take off.