Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare (PGHH) and Gillette India, both listed entities of Procter & Gamble (P&G) India, said in their investor calls on Tuesday that they anticipated “near-term challenges” in FMCG demand in FY27 amid softening consumption trends visible in urban and rural areas.

The slowing trend, they said, was driven by an uptick in inflation rates impacted by evolving trade policies, commodity prices and the West Asia crisis.

“Overall, we maintain a positive outlook on India’s medium-term growth prospects, but we continue to monitor macro-economic risks and near-term uncertainties arising from it. We are also monitoring the West Asia crisis,” PGHH and Gillette India leadership said in the calls led by MD and CEO of P&G India V Kumar.

“Non-food inflation continued to be within the RBI’s medium-term range of 4%, but we will watch out for energy inflation. Also, rural consumption continues to be higher than urban consumption, but there is a softening trend in both areas. We will navigate the near-term difficulties taking a balanced approach to growth,” PGHH’s incoming CFO Vidya Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan is also the CFO of Gillette India. She takes over as PGHH CFO on July 1.

Short consumer attention

Kumar also flagged short consumer attention, which was becoming difficult to capture in a fragmented media landscape. Consumers, he said, had more access to information sources than before, forcing companies to work harder to stand out in a competitive landscape.

“Retailers are becoming media platforms and media platforms are becoming retailers. Access to assortment is more democratised than ever,” he said, adding the two companies would focus on an integrated strategy which included focus on driving superiority across products, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and value.

The Cincinnati-based P&G crossed the $2-billion sales mark in India in the fiscal year ended March 2024, more than three decades after entering the country. P&G India competes with Unilever’s local unit Hindustan Unilever, which is over three times its size. P&G has four units in India, including PGHH and Gillette India as well as unlisted P&G Home Products and pharmaceutical arm P&G Health.

In FY26, PGHH delivered a “mixed bag” in terms of results, seeing flat growth in sales to Rs 4,300 crore and a 19% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 850 crore. Gillette India, on the other hand, delivered an 8% year-on-year topline growth in FY26 to Rs 3,100 crore and net profit growth of 23% versus FY25 to Rs 650 crore.

While PGHH has seen mid-single-digit sales growth in the last 10 years, Srinivasan said, Gillette’s sales growth had been stronger, in double-digits over a five-year horizon. Profit growth, meanwhile, has varied.

PGHH has seen about an 8% bottom-line growth in 10 years and Gillette India has seen around a 17% profit growth in five years. P&G also controls more than half the market for Whisper, Vicks and Gillette (razors), having consistently gained shares in these segments over the years, experts said.

Kumar also added that the two companies (PGHH and Gillette) were creating innovative propositions for its consumers (such as the Whisper period panties; Gillette 3-in-1 razors and Vicks ZzzQuil sleep gummies), powerful brand campaigns across touch-points and improving in-market execution across all channels and platforms to drive growth.