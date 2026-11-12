Shares of Page Industries, which makes and retails innerwear, loungewear and socks, declined 12.19% on Thursday, as slower profit growth in Q2, margin pressures and a regulatory disclosure weighed on investor sentiment. The firm is the exclusive licensee of the Jockey and Speedo brands in India.

The company disclosed a FEMA violation saying it had carried out retail trading of Jockey and Speedo branded products, including imported products, through e-commerce without establishing physical retail stores. The financial impact was not likely to be material, the firm said, and it had not made any adjustments towards it in its financial results. The stock touched Rs 32,059.50 apiece on the BSE at the end of trade following the disclosure.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,439.6 crore in Q2FY27, up 11.5% year-on-year (YoY). However, sales volumes increased just 5.5% to 59.7 million pieces. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.4% to Rs 300.1 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 4% to Rs 202.5 crore.

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EBITDA margins contracted to 20.8% in Q2 versus 21.7% reported last year. While PAT margins declined to 14.1% from 15.1% reported last year.

Page Industries’ first-half performance indicated the pressure on earnings. Revenue increased 9.7% to Rs 2,860.1 crore in H1 FY27, but EBITDA grew just 2.6% to Rs 589.1 crore. PAT remained broadly flat at Rs 395.4 crore against Rs 395.6 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin declined to 20.6% from 22%.

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Management attributed the pressure partly to elevated input costs. V.S. Ganesh, managing director of Page Industries, said, “While raw material costs remained elevated, our profitability has remained within our planned range.”

In its management commentary, the company said cotton prices remained volatile, while crude-linked raw materials continued to be above earlier levels. It said it had absorbed part of the inflation despite implementing price increases in the first quarter.