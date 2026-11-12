Share price of Page Industries plunged nearly 13% in the closing session as the company reported its quarterly earnings for FY27. The board also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 150 per share for the period.

Page Industries Q2 FY27 result

For Q2 FY27, Page Industries, which operates the flagship brand Jockey, posted its net profit at Rs 202 crore, up 4% year-on-year from Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its profit grew 4% from Rs 192 crore in the trailing quarter.

Its revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1439 crore, expanding 11.5% YoY against Rs 1291 crore in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, the company’s topline inched up 1.3% compared to Rs 1,420 crore in Q1 FY27.

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On the operational front, Page Industries EBITDA for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 300 crore, up 7.5% compared to Rs 279 crore. However, its EBITDA margins contracted to 20.8% from 21.7% in Q2 FY26.

Page Industries declares Rs 150 dividend

For FY27,the company announced its second interim dividend of Rs 150 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed for November 18, while beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before December 11.

In August, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share.

Page Industries share price falls 10% RBI return FEMA application

On November 12, Page Industries share price fell 10% in intraday trade as the Reserve Bank of India returned the company’s FEMA application.

On May 20, Page Industries applied to the Reserve Bank of India for compounding, as it carried out retail trading of Jockey and Speedo products, including imported products, without the establishment of retail stores.

Such trading is not in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). However, the central bank returned its application on October 16, and advised it to first obtain post-facto approval from the Government of India.

Page Industries in its regulatory filing said that it expects the non-compliance to be compounded by RBI, adding that the financial impact is unlikely to make any material difference, hence has not been made in the quarterly results.

Page Industries share price

On November 12, the stock of Page Industries ended on the NSE at Rs 31,850, down 12.9% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined over 17%, while over the past six months, its share price has decreased by more than 12%.