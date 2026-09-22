Pace Digitek‘s material subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), has won a Letter of Award worth Rs 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL).

Order covers Barh Thermal Plant’s battery storage project

The contract is for the BESS project at Barh Super Thermal Power Station, covering NTPC’s Stages I and II. LPPL will supply, test and supervise the erection and commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS containers. The scope also includes Battery Management Systems and Energy Management Systems, as per the filing.

The work will be carried out as per the RFQ documents issued for the project. It also comes with a Comprehensive Maintenance Contract spanning 12 years, split between five years of Annual Maintenance Services and a further seven-year extended warranty on the battery containers.

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Pace Digitek said the order value is inclusive of taxes. The company expects the project to be completed by December 31, 2026, the filing noted.

Company expanding its BESS manufacturing footprint

The order adds to Pace Digitek’s push into direct battery energy storage supply. LPPL is being built as a product-led BESS business. Its scope spans manufacturing, product supply, system integration and lifecycle support.

According to the company, it operationalised 2.5 GWh of BESS manufacturing capacity in 2025. This capacity has since been expanded to 5 GWh. Pace Digitek plans to scale this further to 10 GWh by the third quarter of FY2027.

The company has delivered BESS containers representing more than 1.5 GWh of capacity so far. It is also looking at commercial and industrial applications as an additional growth area, alongside its existing utility-scale business.

Chairman calls deal a step toward broader energy platform

“This order is an important step in strengthening LPPL as a product-led BESS business. It brings together product supply, commissioning and long-term lifecycle support, enabling us to deepen our participation across the BESS value chain and strengthen our engagement with customers beyond manufacturing. As we scale our manufacturing capacity and strengthen localisation, integration and service capabilities, our focus is to build a broader Energy platform capable of serving utility-scale requirements as well as emerging C&I applications. We will continue to invest in the capabilities required to support customers across the lifecycle of energy-storage systems.” Venugopalrao Maddisetty, Chairman and Managing Director of Pace Digitek, said.

About Pace Digitek

Pace Digitek is an integrated infrastructure and energy solutions company. It operates across the Energy and Telecom & ICT segments, covering manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction, and operations and maintenance.

In the energy segment, the company designs, manufactures and deploys Battery Energy Storage Systems through its subsidiary, Lineage Power. In the Telecom & ICT segment, it manufactures telecom power systems and provides EPC and O&M services for telecom, fibre and digital infrastructure projects across India.

Pace Digitek share price today

Pace Digitek’s share price has increased 10.85% as of early trade on September 22. The company’s share price has declined 5.19% in the past month. Furthermore, Pace Digitek’s share price has decreased 8.95% in 2026 so far.