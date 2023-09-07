Oyo India CEO and Europe head quit

By Anees Hussain

Ankit Gupta, India CEO of hospitality and travel tech unicorn Oyo, has quit the company, along with the head of its Europe business, Mandar Vaidya. Both outgoing roles have been transitioned to Varun Jain, as COO India, and, Gautam Swaroop, as CEO Oyo Vacation Homes, according to a company statement.

Ankit had been with Oyo for over four years and was responsible for leading the company’s growth in India. He assumed the role of CEO about a year back. Prior to that he was CEO of the franchise and frontier business at Oyo. He is understood to have left the company to for starting his own entrepreneurial venture.

Mandar has also been with Oyo for over four years, and had been leading Europe operations over the past two years. Prior to that, he was the CXO of South East Asia and Middle East at the company.

“Ankit Gupta and Mandar Vaidya moved on from their roles six months ago in March 2023. We are proud of their achievements at Oyo and are thankful for their leadership. Both roles were already transitioned six months ago to Varun Jain, as COO India, and, Gautam Swaroop, as CEO Oyo Vacation Homes, respectively,” the company said in a statement in response to Fe query.

Oyo’s CTO Ankit Mathuria, had also exited the company in July this year. In February, Oyo had also rejigged its leadership staff, many of whom were asked to take on additional roles.

Global COO and head of technology division, Abhinav Sinha, was appointed as the chief product and technology officer. Global chief merchant officer, Anuj Tejpal, was tasked with additional responsibility of leading the India merchant team. Chief service officer, Shreerang Godbole was tasked additional responsibility of leading the data science division. CEO – International, Gautam Swaroop, was given additional responsibility of running Weddingz, the company’s wedding organising arm.