Andhra Pradesh is set to host India’s first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) university campus, backed by a Rs 730.7 crore investment over five years. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu approved the project during a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, calling it a strategic push to position the state as a hub for deep-tech education and innovation.

The entire funding will come as a grant-in-aid from the Government of India through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Karnataka and Maharashtra are also stepping up their AI ambitions through dedicated higher-education initiatives. Karnataka has announced plans for India’s first government-led AI University in Bengaluru, along with an AI Hub for research and start-up incubation, while Maharashtra has approved a Reliance-backed private university focused on AI and other emerging technologies. The moves reflect a growing push by states to build AI talent, research capacity and start-up ecosystems.

A fully funded national project

The university will be established by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous body under MeitY. In an official statement, CM Naidu said, “We have approved the establishment of India’s first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati by the NIELIT, under the MeitY, Government of India.”

The Rs 730.7 crore outlay is earmarked for developing an 8.5-acre campus in Amaravati, with no financial burden on the state government. This makes it one of the largest fully centrally funded higher-education projects in the region focused exclusively on emerging technologies.

A significant step for India's #technology ambitions. Andhra Pradesh is set to host India's first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence #University campus in Amaravati, with ₹730.70 crore of central support. The campus will focus on quantum computing, AI, chip design,… — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 29, 2026

PM Modi announces AI skilling for 1 cr youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced that the government will provide artificial intelligence skills training to one crore young Indians over the next year, describing it as part of India’s effort to prepare its workforce for the AI era and build a developed India by 2047. “In the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to one crore youth, so that India’s youth can lead in the AI era,” PM Modi said.

The push complements wider government initiatives around AI, including expansion of digital infrastructure and data centres, AI research and start-up support, as well as investments in semiconductor manufacturing, quantum technologies, robotics and other emerging sectors.

Where the money goes: Infrastructure and programmes

The investment will cover:

Construction of academic blocks, laboratories, and hostels

A 500-bed residential facility

Advanced research infrastructure, including the Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block (around 1.2 lakh square ft)

Sustainable features like solar power generation, solar water heating, EV charging, and scientific waste management

Smart classrooms, high-performance computing systems, cleanrooms, nano-fabrication labs, and data centres

A significant portion of the funds will also support academic and skilling programmes, equipment procurement, and faculty development in niche areas like quantum computing, AI, semiconductor fabrication, and chip design.

Academic offerings and training targets

The university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma, and executive programmes in fields such as:

Quantum Computing and Quantum Communication & Security

AI and Machine Learning

Data Science

Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, ATMP

Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing

Over five years, the project aims to train 8,250 learners, including:

1,650 through formal degree courses

6,600 via skilling and certification programmes

By the fifth year, the annual intake is expected to reach about 3,913 students.

Temporary start, permanent vision

While the permanent Amaravati campus is being developed, academic and skill-development activities will begin in September 2026 from a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. This ensures that training and research kick off without delay, even as world-class infrastructure takes shape in Amaravati.

Collaborations and national alignment

NIELIT plans to partner with premier institutions like IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University, and JNTU for curriculum design, joint research, and technology development.

The project aligns with three major national missions:

National Quantum Mission

IndiaAI Mission

India Semiconductor Mission

These linkages are expected to attract further central support, industry partnerships, and global collaborations in the long run.

By focusing on quantum technologies, AI, and semiconductors—areas critical to national security, economic competitiveness, and technological sovereignty—the university aims to produce researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs who can drive innovation from Andhra Pradesh to the world. With full central funding, state-of-the-art facilities, and a clear roadmap, Amaravati’s Quantum–AI University could become a model for how India invests in next-generation education.