Oriana Power bags order worth Rs 100.2 crore for construction of 29 MW solar power plant in Karnataka

Oriana Power Ltd announced that it has won a contract valued at Rs 100.2 crore, for the supply of a 29 MW turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project at a renowned steel company in Karnataka.

“We are elated to have secured this prestigious contract worth Rs 100.2 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art 29 MW captive open access solar power plant at a renowned steel manufacturing company in Karnataka. This project not only reflects our commitment to renewable energy but also our dedication to excellence in project delivery. With unwavering commitment, we are determined to achieve excellence, environmental stewardship, and innovative industry standards. Collectively, we are propelling constructive change and leading the way towards a sustainable energy future, benefiting India and extending our impact beyond its borders,” the management team of the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is projected to be completed in five months. The company will oversee every stage of the project’s lifecycle, including design, engineering, supply, and installation. Oriana Power Ltd will also provide expert operation and maintenance services for a full year.

“This project win aligns seamlessly with the company’s commitment to advancing positive environmental change and reinforcing its reputation as a dependable provider of sustainable energy solutions, thereby bolstering the nation’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future,” it said.

Earlier in August, the company had announced that it had bagged an order worth Rs 343.90 million for the setting up of a 7 MW DC solar power plant for a renowned cement company based out of Rajasthan. In addition to the solar power plant, Oriana Power Ltd would be responsible for the supply of the auxiliary panel with metering and the supply and laying of cables for the new training centre associated with this project based out of Rajasthan.

Oriana Power is a provider of solar energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers in India and Africa. The company was founded in 2013 and has since delivered over 100 MW of solar projects. Oriana Power offers two main business models: CAPEX and RESCO. Under the CAPEX model, it provides engineering, procurement, construction, and operation of solar projects for its customers. Under the RESCO model, Oriana Power provides solar energy solutions on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis. The Company on an aggregate has implemented 70+ projects, served 30+ clients and has saved 10+ million trees.