Technology solutions provider Corporate Infotech (CIPL) has secured an order worth Rs 125 crore from the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for an AI-led IT infrastructure transformation.

The scope of the contract includes IT infrastructure maintenance, digitalisation, and security overhaul across 47 locations for the Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). The pan-India contract will be executed over a three-year period.

“We are proud to announce that CIPL has secured an order worth Rs 125 crore from ONGC for IT Infrastructure maintenance, management, digitalisation, and security services across 47 locations pan India for the next three years,” CIPL said in a statement.

The Noida-based IT services provider will deploy AI-powered technology to transform digital operations and enhance the security framework for ONGC’s IT infrastructure.

Significance of order

As part of the contract, CIPL will provide ONGC with safer, future-ready IT infrastructure and maintenance services. The project will be managed by more than 450 skilled professionals across 47 ONGC locations nationwide, ensuring robust execution and round-the-clock support for the PSU’s operations.

“This partnership is not just about infrastructure, it’s about leveraging AI-powered digitalisation to transform IT operations, enhance resilience, and fortify cybersecurity at scale. By integrating AI-driven monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent automation, we aim to set new benchmarks in efficiency and reliability for mission-critical systems,” said Vinod Kumar, MD CIPL.

CIPL orderbook

CIPL, which specialises in implementing cloud-based public infrastructure and AI-powered governance models, is engaged in IT infrastructure for large-scale projects. The company has successfully implemented several critical IT projects for multiple central and state government agencies, as well as PSUs, including Indian Oil Corporation, SPMCIL, and AAI.

As per data from Tracxn, the company reported a revenue of Rs 539 crore in FY25, growing 16 per cent on a yearly basis. The company reported a net profit of Rs 22 crore during the same fiscal year, resulting in a 50 per cent YoY growth. In the last 5 fiscal years, the company has reported a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent in revenue.