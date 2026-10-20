The board of Orchid Pharma on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 600 crore through the issue of equity shares or other eligible securities. The approval is an enabling one. It allows the company to explore the market but does not fix the size, timing or mode of any issue.

Orchid Pharma fundraise plan

As per the filing, the enabling resolution covers a wide set of instruments. These include equity shares and fully or partly convertible debentures. The company may raise money through a qualified institutions placement, a private placement, a public issue of equity shares or debt securities, or a preferential issue. It can also use any other permissible route, or a combination of these.

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The board described the approval as being in the best interest of the company. It said the proposal is meant to help Orchid explore the available market opportunities.

Shareholder and regulatory approvals

The fundraising remains subject to statutory and regulatory approvals. The filing says this includes the approval of the company’s shareholders, wherever applicable.

The company did not say which route it prefers. It also did not say how it intends to use the money. As per the filing, the company has described the Rs 600 crore figure as an aggregate amount. It added that the required information is not available as of date.

About the company

Orchid Pharma was established in 1992 as an export-oriented unit and is headquartered in Chennai. It makes active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms, and its core business is cephalosporin antibiotics. The Dhanuka Group acquired the company in 2020 through the insolvency resolution process. Orchid says it is the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have invented a new chemical entity approved in the United States and Europe. The compound, enmetazobactam, is sold in combination with cefepime under the brand Exblifep. The company’s manufacturing sites are in Tamil Nadu, and it supplies customers in regulated markets including the US and Europe.

Orchid Pharma share price

Orchid Pharma’s share price has decreased by 17.7% in the past month. However, the company’s share price has increased by 23%.57% in the past year.