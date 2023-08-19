Optimizing warehouse space: How ASRS maximizes storage capacity at India warehousing intra logistics companies

– By Sandeep Bansal

In the bustling landscape of India’s supply chain and logistics industry, warehouses form the backbone of supply chain operations. As the country stands poised at the cusp of major economic strides, the need for efficient and optimized warehouse management is increasingly evident. The adoption of advanced technology such as Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) represents an emerging trend that aims to address this need by maximizing storage capacity and optimizing warehouse space.

What is an ASRS?

ASRS, or Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, are robotics systems designed for automatic storage and retrieval of goods. These systems are characterized by high-density storage, precise inventory control, and significant productivity improvement, making them an ideal solution for the warehouse sector.

ASRS operate by utilizing vertical space within the warehouse, reducing the need for aisles and manual labour. They can handle a wide variety of goods, ranging from small parts in bins or boxes to large pallets of bulk material. In short, they are a game-changer in the warehousing industry.

ASRS and Space Optimization in Indian Warehouses

Indian warehouses, traditionally, have been characterized by manual handling of goods, resulting in inefficiencies and sub-optimal use of space. With the advent of ASRS, however, these issues are now being effectively tackled. The key advantage of ASRS in the context of space optimization lies in its ability to utilize vertical storage space. Traditionally, the use of vertical space in Indian warehouses has been limited due to constraints in manual handling. ASRS, with its ability to automatically store and retrieve goods at great heights, overcomes this limitation. This feature, combined with the elimination of traditional aisle space, leads to a dramatic increase in storage capacity.

Also Read FMCG sector Q1FY24 review: Volume growth remained modest with weak demand

Moreover, ASRS uses a goods-to-person methodology, which eliminates the need for workers to move around the warehouse to fetch SKUs. This further optimizes space by reducing the area required for movement and improving the overall layout of the warehouse.

The Role of ASRS in Enhancing Efficiency and Productivity

While space optimization is a significant advantage, ASRS also brings numerous other benefits to Indian warehouses. ASRS improves accuracy and efficiency in operations by eliminating human errors in picking and placing items. Real-time inventory tracking enabled by ASRS reduces discrepancies, enhances transparency, and allows for better planning and control. ASRS also contributes to improved safety within warehouses. By automating heavy lifting and high-reach tasks, the risk of accidents associated with manual handling is significantly reduced. Furthermore, by minimizing human intervention in the storage process, ASRS helps maintain product integrity, reduce pilferage, especially crucial for high value and fragile items.

A Sustainable Future with ASRS

Adoption of ASRS technologies has another crucial benefit that aligns with global priorities – sustainability. ASRS systems are efficient in terms of energy consumption, ASRS storage grids don’t require the need for lights and fans as there is no labour movement inside, and by reducing the need for physical movement, they also reduce the carbon footprint of warehouse operations.

The Way Forward

Indian warehousing is experiencing a transformation fuelled by the rise of e-commerce, growth in retail, and changes in consumer behaviour. This calls for advanced, efficient, and scalable warehousing solutions, and ASRS fits the bill perfectly. With the initial investment in ASRS becoming increasingly affordable, the return on investment, stemming from amplified storage capacity, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced safety, is unquestionably valuable and worthwhile. The future of warehousing in India is geared towards digitalization, automation, and advanced technologies like ASRS. By embracing these trends, Indian warehouses stand to gain significantly in their pursuit of optimized space usage and maximized storage capacity.

(Sandeep Bansal is the chief business officer at Falcon Autotech.)

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.)