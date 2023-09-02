Optiemus-Corning JV in race with Vedanta for display glass manufacturing

After Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta revealed plans to set up a $4 billion unit to manufacture display glass used in electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, televisions, etc, local electronic contract manufacturer Optiemus on Friday formed a joint venture with US-based Corning International to manufacture similar products. The manufacturing unit is expected to come up in Noida, according to people aware of the matter.

While Optiemus and Corning did not disclose the investment amount, it claims to set up the manufacturing facility in India by 2024, which would be a year ahead of the schedule of Vedanta, which expects to start production of display glass by 2025.

Vedanta will manufacture display glass at its upcoming unit in Gujarat, with its Japan-based subsidiary AvanStrate, which is the world’s fourth-largest glass company.

“Embarking on this new journey, we intend to emerge as one of the top manufacturers of finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices in the next five years. Our collective expertise in innovation, design, and manufacturing will provide holistic solutions for the brands,” said Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of Optiemus Infracom in a statement.

Finished cover glass parts include the display screen glass as well as glass for the back panel. The joint venture will sell the finished parts to mobile consumer electronics manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or their designated supply chain participants, for use in their operations.

In the joint venture, Optiemus will hold a 70% stake, whereas Corning(known for its Gorilla Glass) will hold a 30% stake. Like Vedanta, which has submitted its application for incentives under the `76,000 semiconductor and display fabrication scheme, Optiemus and Corning joint venture are also expected to submit the project for approval with the government.

“We will apply for incentives, which are very important for the project,” Gupta added.

India’s display market is estimated to reach $11 billion by 2024, accounting for around 10% of the global market share. This is anticipated to triple to $25-30 billion by 2030, according to industry estimates.

Lately, Vedanta had also signed agreements with 20 Korean companies in the display glass industry for manufacturing in India.

With the display glass manufacturing being one of the components to be locally designed, industry experts believe there is a potential to increase value addition in electronics manufacturing to 60% from the current 20%.

Currently, the country’s display needs are met largely through imports from China. In order to fulfill the growing demand of display glass, India needs at least 10-12 fabs, Vedanta had said at the time of appointment of YJ Chen as CEO of display business in June.