Ola Electric is preparing to enter India’s fast-growing quick commerce and gig worker mobility market, marking a renewed push into the segment less than a year after shelving its affordable scooter plans aimed at gig economy workers. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has secured regulatory approval for a new electric scooter designed for commercial mobility applications.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has reportedly granted homologation approval in February 2026 under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) for an L1-category electric scooter.

The approval covers variants based on the Ola S1 X Gen3 platform, including 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery configurations, with a top speed of around 70 kmph. The vehicle is expected to be based on Ola Electric’s existing S1 platform but customised for commercial use cases such as food delivery, quick-commerce logistics and urban fleet operations.

The regulatory clearance marks one of the final steps before a commercial rollout, indicating that the product could be nearing launch. The development also comes amid rising adoption of electric vehicles in commercial mobility segments as operators look to cut fuel and last-mile delivery costs.

“With the fuel price rise, seeing a lot of demand for our EVs from the gig ecosystem. They need EVs the most as their daily run and fuel cost is the highest,” Ola Electric Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said in a recent post on X.

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Upcoming launches

Aggarwal had also hinted at upcoming launches during the company’s Q4FY26 earnings call last week. “We decided we will not launch new products till our volumes get back up because we wanted to be more disciplined on new capital allocation for new products,” Aggarwal said. “Now, as we have stabilized our frontend operations, as volumes are ramping up again we will actually go back to some new product launches over the course of this year.”

Ola Electric reported a 150% month-on-month jump in sales in March, followed by another 20% increase in April 2026 to 12,166 units. The company has already reported registrations of 24,247 units so far in the current quarter, exceeding its Q1FY27 guidance of 22,221 units.

If the plan materialises, this would mark Ola Electric’s second attempt to tap the gig worker and e-commerce mobility segment. In November 2024, the company launched the Ola Gig and Ola Gig+ scooters targeting gig workers and last-mile delivery services, at ₹39,999 and ₹49,999, respectively. Deliveries were initially planned from April 2025 but the company quietly discontinued the budget scooters from its official website.

Subsequently, Ola Electric announced that it would delay deliveries of the Gig scooters, the affordable variant of its S1 scooter, and its planned entry into electric three-wheelers, citing a sharper focus on the Roadster electric motorcycle platform.

“We are delaying the S1 Z, Gig/Gig+ and some other future products and will sequentially launch these products such that each product receives the right customer mindshare,” Aggarwal told investors in his Q4FY25 letter to shareholders last May.

Shares of Ola Electric were trading nearly 1% higher on the NSE at around ₹38.