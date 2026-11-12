Ola Electric’s net loss narrowed to Rs 362 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 418 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company widened its net loss from Rs 336 crore reported in Q1FY27.

Ola’s revenue also declined in Q2FY27, falling 38.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 421 crore from Rs 690 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 7.47% from Rs 455 crore reported in Q1FY27.

About Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility is an Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer incorporated in February 2017. The company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and key EV components, including battery packs, motors and vehicle frames, through its vertically integrated operations. It also undertakes in-house research and development (R&D) and is developing the Ola Gigafactory for cell production. The company sells its products through a direct-to-customer (D2C) distribution network.