Ola Electric will open its sales and service network to dealer partners across the country, marking a major shift from the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model that defined its go-to-market strategy since launching its first electric scooter five years ago.

The move brings the company closer to the traditional dealership model followed by rivals such as TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, whose extensive dealer and service networks have helped them gain market share and emerge as the dominant players in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

“As the EV industry has matured and consumer acceptance has grown, the company is now evolving this model,” the Bengaluru-based company said in an exchange filing. Under the new strategy, company-owned stores will increasingly focus on brand and product experience, while dealer partners will drive local sales, service and network expansion across the country.

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“This is a big shift in how we go to market, and one that reflects where the EV industry in India is headed,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric, said.

The strategic shift comes as Ola Electric continues to grapple with slowing sales and the fallout from persistent service-related issues. The company reported a 24% year-on-year decline in registrations to 14,105 units in July, reversing the momentum it had built after three consecutive months of sequential growth between April and June. Its market share has also slipped sharply to about 7%, down from 17% a year earlier.

At the height of customer complaints over after-sales service, Ola Electric had announced the rollout of more than 3,200 new stores in December 2024, taking its total sales and service network to around 4,000 outlets. However, as part of a broader restructuring and what it described as a ‘structural reset”, the company subsequently rationalised the network to around 550 outlets by March 2026.

Ola Electric said the latest dealer-partner programme follows a month-long nationwide engagement with prospective dealers and is expected to achieve meaningful on-ground scale by Diwali 2026. As part of the transition, BVR Subbu will rejoin Ola Electric as Senior Advisor to support the rollout. Subbu, the former President of Hyundai Motor India, previously served on Ola Electric’s board and has been a long-time mentor to Aggarwal.