State-run Oil India‘s standalone net profit more than doubled to ₹2,259 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹1,044 crore a year earlier, driven by a 20% increase in crude oil production and 35% higher price realisations. The company also reported its highest-ever first-half standalone profit, while daily crude production touched a decade-high during September.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 53% y-o-y to ₹2,521 crore in the September quarter from ₹1,644 crore. Consolidated first-half profit rose 77% to ₹6,548 crore from ₹3,690 crore.

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The Maharatna company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 116% year-on-year during July-September quarter, supported by higher output from mature and ageing oilfields, according to its financial results announced on Thursday.

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Crude production increased to 1.021 million metric tonne (MMT) from 0.848 MMT a year earlier, while average crude realisation climbed to $92.24 per barrel from $68.19 per barrel.

However, on a sequential basis, standalone net profit declined 21% from ₹2,870 crore in the June quarter, despite revenue from operations increasing 1.4% to ₹8,071 crore from ₹7,958 crore.

The company’s total expenses rose to ₹6,049 crore during the quarter from ₹4,737 crore in April-June, while profit before tax declined to ₹2,867 crore from ₹3,742 crore.

Crude oil segment’s profit before tax and interest fell to ₹2,466 crore from ₹2,999 crore in the preceding quarter, even as the segment’s revenue increased marginally to ₹6,146 crore from ₹6,121 crore. Natural gas segment’s profit declined to ₹305 crore from ₹648 crore, although its revenue increased to ₹1,669 crore from ₹1,527 crore.

Compared with the corresponding quarter last year, standalone revenue from operations increased 48% from ₹5,457 crore. Crude oil segment’s revenue rose from ₹3,512 crore, while its profit before tax and interest increased from ₹904 crore.

Oil India recorded daily crude production of 11,300 tonne, equivalent to 87,051 barrels, on September 29, which the company described as the “highest daily production during the last decade”.

For the first half of FY27, standalone PAT surged 176% to a record ₹5,130 crore from ₹1,857 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company also drilled 42 wells during April-September, recording what it described as its “highest-ever half-year drilling performance”.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share of ₹10 face value. November 20 has been fixed as the record date, with payment scheduled on or before December 12.

Oil India’s material subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) processed 803,000 tonne of crude during July-September, compared with 753,000 tonne a year earlier.

For the first half, refinery throughput increased to 1.594 MMT from 1.552 MMT, while capacity utilisation improved to 106.26% from 103.48%.

NRL’s distillate yield rose to 87.15% from 86.64%. Its gross refining margin surged 265% to $28.24 per barrel during April-September, compared with $7.73 per barrel in the corresponding period last year.