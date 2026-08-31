OIL Green Energy (OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India (OIL), has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four municipalities in Haryana to develop integrated waste-to-clean-energy projects.

The agreements cover Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala. The projects aim to process municipal solid waste and convert it into Compressed Biogas (CBG) and green electricity.

5,000 tonnes of waste to be processed daily

The four proposed projects will be developed across the Hisar, Ambala, Faridabad and Gurugram clusters. They will have a combined capacity to process 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day.

The Hisar project will have a processing capacity of 500 tonnes per day (TPD), while Ambala will have 900 TPD. Faridabad and Gurugram will have capacities of 1,600 TPD and 2,000 TPD, respectively.

Together, the facilities are expected to produce 70-75 TPD of CBG and around 50 MW of green power.

Integrated waste processing approach

The projects will use an integrated waste processing and resource recovery model. Municipal solid waste will first undergo scientific pre-processing and segregation to recover recyclable material.

The wet and biodegradable waste will be used to produce CBG, while the non-recyclable dry waste will be used to generate electricity through waste-to-energy facilities.

The approach is designed to maximise resource recovery and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. It will also convert different types of municipal waste into clean energy.

Projects aligned with GOBARdhan scheme

The initiative is expected to support Haryana’s efforts to improve scientific and sustainable municipal waste management. It also aligns with the government’s objectives of promoting a circular economy, Waste-to-Wealth and the transition towards cleaner energy.

The projects are aligned with the Government of India’s GOBARdhan – National Circular Bioenergy Scheme 2026, which aims to promote scientific management of organic waste and accelerate the production of CBG and other forms of clean energy.

For OIL, the collaboration marks a step towards expanding its low-carbon energy portfolio through OGEL and developing integrated waste-to-clean-energy projects at scale.

About Oil India

Oil India, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Government of India, is a fully integrated energy company with operations across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments. With roots dating back to the discovery of oil at Digboi, Assam, in 1889, OIL is India’s oldest exploration and production company and has a presence across the oil and gas value chain. The company has also diversified into alternate energy as it works towards strengthening India’s energy security and supporting the transition to cleaner energy.

OIL was granted Maharatna status in 2023, becoming the 13th Maharatna CPSE in the country.



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