Indian fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa reported a net profit of Rs 78.38 crore in Q4FY26, a near four-fold jump from Rs 20.28 crore reported in Q4FY25. In the previous quarter, Q3FY26, the profit stood at Rs 63.31 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,648.17 crore in Q4FY26, up 28.44 % YoY from Rs 2,061.76 crore reported in Q4FY25. On sequential basis, revenue declined 7.84% from Rs 2,873.26 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Nykaa’s Beauty business drives growth

Nykaa’s beauty business, which comprises of online beauty platform, beauty owned brands, physical retail stores, eB2B distribution business and Nykaa Man BPC business, remained the biggest growth driver during the quarter.

Revenue from the beauty segment increased to Rs 2,409.94 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.19% from Rs 1,894.76 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, beauty segment revenue rose to Rs 9,139.49 crore from Rs 7,251.17 crore in FY25.

Revenue from Fashion segment, which comprises of Nykaa Fashion, Fashion retail, fashion owned brands, content platform and Nykaa Man lifestyle business, rose at Rs 225.33 crore from Rs 161 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Nykaa to acquire additional 24.2% stake in Earth Rhythm

The company’s board also approved the acquisition of an additional 24.17% stake in Earth Rhythm for up to Rs 9.4 crore. The deal is expected to be completed by August 31.

Nykaa said the acquisition will strengthen its portfolio in the sustainable beauty segment.

The company also increased its stake in Dot & Key Wellness Limited to 90.06% and completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in Nudge Wellness during FY26.

Nykaa share price

The share price of Nykaa, formally listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures, has gained 3.27% so far this year.