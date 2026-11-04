FSN E-Commerce Ventures (NykAA) reported its Q2FY27 net profit at Rs 101.19 crore, up from Rs 32.98 crore reported in Q2FY26. In the previous quarter (Q1FY27) the company had reported net profit at Rs 79.76 crore.

The company’s revenue rises 28.13% to Rs 3,006 crore, compared with Rs 2,345.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, NykAA’s revenue increased 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of the Nykaa ecosystem, with each of our businesses contributing to growth and productivity gains. We continued to improve operational efficiency, particularly across marketing and overheads. Beauty and Fashion are seeing accelerated growth, while House of Nykaa and Wellness offer significant runway for long-term growth. We remain focused on building differentiated businesses that serve our consumers and deliver sustainable growth over the long term.”

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NykAA to buy 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty

The company’s board has approved the acquisition of an 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty Private for a consideration of up to Rs 33 crore. The acquisition will be made in accordance with the agreements signed with Simply Nam and its shareholders.