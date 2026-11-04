Beauty and fashion retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the Nykaa brand, reported a 192.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 101 crore for the September quarter, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 97 crore. Profit stood at Rs 34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 28.1% to Rs 3,006 crore from Rs 2,346 crore in Q2FY26, broadly in line with the Street estimate of Rs 3,007 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 65.2% to Rs 263 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 258 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded 196 basis points year-on-year to 8.7%, while net profit margin stood at 3.4%.

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“Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of the Nykaa ecosystem, with each of our businesses contributing to growth and productivity gains. We continued to improve operational efficiency, particularly across marketing and overheads,” Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive of Nykaa, said.

The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 30% year-on-year to Rs 6,151 crore, driven by 25% growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment and 42% growth in fashion.

Nykaa’s cumulative customer base expanded 32% year-on-year to 65 million at the end of the September quarter.

“Beauty and Fashion are seeing accelerated growth, while House of Nykaa and Wellness offer significant runway for long-term growth. We remain focused on building differentiated businesses that serve our consumers and deliver sustainable growth over the long term,” Nayar added.

Beauty segment GMV increased to Rs 4,454 crore from Rs 3,551 crore in Q2FY26, while fashion GMV rose to Rs 1,641 crore from Rs 1,180 crore.

House of Nykaa continued to expand during the quarter, achieving an annualised GMV run rate of Rs 4,000 crore, up 40% year-on-year. Its annualised net sales value (NSV) stood at Rs 2,300 crore in Q2FY27, marking 36% growth. The portfolio has served more than 19 million customers so far, the company said.

Revenue from the BPC segment grew 27% to Rs 2,700 crore, while fashion revenue increased 43% to Rs 287 crore during the quarter.

Annual unique transacting customers (AUTC) in beauty rose 26% to 22.1 million in Q2FY27 from 17.5 million a year earlier. Fashion AUTC increased 37% to 5.1 million.

Average order value in beauty rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,149, while that in fashion stood at Rs 4,378.

During the quarter, the company added 14 physical stores, taking its pan-India network to 338 stores across 111 cities.

Management said its rapid delivery service, Nykaa Now, was available in 15 cities at the end of the quarter, compared with three cities a year earlier.

The company aims to expand its presence to more than 25 cities by the end of the current financial year.

Shares of FSN, which announced its results after market hours, closed 0.31% higher at Rs 355.10 on the BSE on Wednesday. The company results were announced after market hours.