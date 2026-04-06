FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, said it expects fourth-quarter growth accelerating across key metrics, supported by a recovery in its fashion business and steady momentum in beauty, in a quarterly update filed with the exchanges.

The company said consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) is likely to grow in the late twenties year-on-year, while net sales value (NSV) is seen expanding in the early thirties. Net revenue growth is also expected in the late twenties, marking the fastest pace in 12 quarters.

Sustained traction in beauty vertical

The performance was driven by sustained traction in the beauty vertical and a sharper rebound in fashion. Beauty is expected to deliver growth in the late twenties across GMV, NSV and net revenue, aided by improved conversion and continued omnichannel strength.

ALSO READ Strategic sales surge 15x in 2025 amid steady exits

“While we remain watchful of the evolving geopolitical landscape in West Asia, there has been no material impact this quarter. Middle East exposure is currently below 1% of overall revenue, given the business is in its early stages,” the firm added.

The beauty and fashion retailer has not yet announced the date of its fiscal fourth quarter earnings declaration.

Performance in recent quarters

Fashion, which had lagged in recent quarters, showed a stronger recovery trajectory. GMV growth is pegged in the late twenties, while NSV is expected to rise in the early forties, supported by customer acquisition, improved platform metrics and brand partnerships.

Retail expansion remained strong, with 26 new stores and 11 Kiehl’s integrations during the quarter, taking the total store count to 313.

For the full year, NSV growth is expected to trend in the late twenties, indicating an acceleration from the mid-twenties growth seen over the past two years.