State-run NTPC is in talks with potential buyers in Japan, South Korea and Germany for green ammonia and other green fuels, stepping up efforts to secure overseas demand as it moves its green-hydrogen business from pilot projects toward commercial scale.

The country’s largest power producer is developing a proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to produce green ammonia and green methanol. The overseas outreach comes as developers globally have struggled to secure the long-term buyers needed to support investment in large green-hydrogen projects.

“We are already talking to many of the off-takers like from Japan, Korea, Germany. I think these are the main countries which we are looking at,” NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said at an event organised by business group the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The talks put overseas demand at the centre of NTPC’s next phase of green-hydrogen development. Singh said the company has already started work on the hydrogen hub, which would enable the production of green ammonia or green methanol. A 20-km pipeline is currently under construction as part of the project.

“Green ammonia and methanol are seen as more practical than hydrogen for transportation and international trade. NTPC’s discussions have therefore opened a potential overseas market for the fuels even as the company develops the production infrastructure in India,” said an analyst, tracking the development.

For NTPC, however, the key challenge is moving beyond demonstration projects and establishing assured demand.

“The green hydrogen must move from the pilot to the dependable demand,” Singh said, adding that developing the business could also support further renewable-energy capacity addition.

“We have to make hydrogen a business with the focus shifting from pilot projects to commercially viable ventures,” Singh added. The push comes as Indian companies seek customers for green fuels while the government attempts to build the country into a major producer of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

India has set a target of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, backed by government support of about $2.1 billion.

ALSO READ NTPC zeroes in on three sites for 12 GW nuclear capacity

NTPC has already been testing hydrogen use in mobility. Singh said 10 hydrogen buses are in operation, with the first batch of five deployed in Leh-Ladakh around two-and-a-half years ago. Solar electricity is used to produce the hydrogen that powers the buses.

The green-fuel push forms part of NTPC’s wider expansion across energy technologies. Singh said the company plans around Rs 17 lakh crore of investment over the next 10 years, including about Rs 7 lakh crore over the next five years, spanning different energy sources.

“Technology self-reliance will be equally important as energy security,” Singh said.