NTPC is in focus after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a 250 MW solar power project with integrated battery storage on approximately 850 acres of vacant army land at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. NTPC has been named as the implementing agency for what will be the first utility-scale renewable energy facility on defence land in the country.

The project

NTPC will develop the facility through a competitive bidding process, with the mandate to secure the most optimal energy pricing for defence establishments, as per the Ministry of Defence. The installation will include a Battery Energy Storage System, or BESS, allowing surplus solar power to be stored and dispatched as needed, making it more reliable than conventional solar setups that are limited to daylight generation.

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The project will come up on land under the erstwhile Sitapur Cantonment and will be executed in close coordination with the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and the Directorate General Defence Estates.

Why it matters

According to the Ministry of Defence, the immediate purpose is to supply power to defence establishments across Uttar Pradesh, reducing their dependence on conventional grid electricity and cutting what the ministry describes as a significant recurring expenditure on commercial power procurement.

The ministry has not disclosed a specific savings figure at this stage, but has said the project is expected to generate substantial reductions in power costs over its lifecycle.

The Ministry of Defence holds large tracts of vacant land across the country, much of it in cantonments and former military stations with reduced operational use. Sitapur is intended to test whether that land can be systematically put to productive use without compromising strategic requirements.

NTPC’s Role

The state-run energy major has been the implementing agency for several large-scale renewable projects under the central government’s clean energy programme and has an established track record in utility-scale solar development.

Its core responsibility here is to drive down the per-unit cost of power supplied to defence establishments below what they currently pay from the grid, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ministry of Defence said the Sitapur project, once operational, is expected to serve as a benchmark for future solar-plus-storage initiatives across the defence sector.