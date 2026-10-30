NTPC Green Energy posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 137.5 crore, jumping 60% year-on-year from Rs 87.6 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis profit declined 55% as compared to Rs 305 crore in Q1 FY27.

The power generation company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter of FY27 grew 53% YoY to Rs 938 crore from Rs 612 crore in Q2 FY26. Meanwhile, its topline contracted 15% sequentially as compared to Rs 1,108 crore in the trailing quarter.

The PSU’s expensed for the reporting period stood at Rs 431 crore, expanding 12% YoY from Rs 384 crore, while sequentially they rose 5% from Rs 395 crore in Q1 FY27.

NTPC Green energy standalone profit rises 57% YoY

On a standalone basis, NTPC Green Energy’s net profit climbed 57% YoY to Rs 137.5 crore from Rs 87.5 crore in Q2 FY26. Its standalone revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 jumped 53% YoY to Rs 612 crore against Rs 938 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Nomura stays Neutral on NTPC Green Energy

Brokerage house Nomura initiated a ‘Neutral’ rating on NTPC Green Energy and a target price of Rs 100. This reflects upside of 21% from its current price of Rs 82.44. Nomura forecast PSU’s revenue to grow at 74% CAGR over FY27 to FY29 and expects to rise 72% CAGR over the same period. The uptick will be led by consolidated capacity auditions of 18 GW, it added.

“As an NTPC subsidiary, NGEL inherits both execution capability and relatively low funding cost. The parent’s track record across large projects provides NGEL with a delivery capability that is difficult to replicate, in our view. The sharper advantage is relatively low cost of debt. The benefit further adds up with cheaper debt supporting higher leverage at the same coverage ratio, so less equity is locked into each megawatt, and the same equity base rotates through more projects,” Nomura added