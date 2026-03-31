NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has signed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement is for the supply of green ammonia under the SIGHT Scheme, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission by the Government of India.

Under the agreement, NTPC Renewable Energy will supply 70,000 MTPA of green ammonia to Krishna Phoschem, located at Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh.

“The execution of this agreement marks a significant milestone in NGEL’s Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia portfolio and reinforces its commitment towards India’s decarbonisation goals,” NTPC Green Energy said in its regulatory filing.

NTPC Green Energy crosses 10 GW capacity milestone

Earlier, NTPC Green Energy also informed the exchanges about the start of commercial operations for two solar project capacities in Gujarat by NTPC Renewable Energy.



First, the final 78.02 MW capacity of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project is now operational from midnight on March 31, 2026.

ALSO READ Waaree Energies overhauls leadership: New CEO and CFO appointed amid major management reshuffle

Second, 90 MW capacity of the 1,200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project has also started operations from midnight on March 31, 2026.

With these additions, the total operational capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group has increased from 9,907.68 MW to 10,075.70 MW.

NTPC Green Energy also signed an agreement with Nxtra Data to jointly explore opportunities in the area of renewable energy on March 24.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NGEL, an arm of NTPC, and Ashish Arora, CEO at Nxtra, an exchange filing said.

“The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of renewable energy projects for the supply of renewable energy round-the-clock power to Nxtra Datacenters on pan-India basis for their captive consumption,” it said.

About NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, incorporated on April 7, 2022. It acts as the umbrella company for all green/renewable energy initiatives of NTPC.

NTPC Green Energy share price

The share price of NTPC Green Energy has declined 2.89% so far this year and 6.94% in the past one year.