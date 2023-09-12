scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

NTC Group forays into Indonesian market

With the presence of its global offices, NTC excels in efficiently managing international trade and provides invaluable expertise in international freight forwarding, a company statement here said.

Written by PTI
logistics
NTC Group has launched operations in Jakarta besides having presence as an integrated logistics solution provider, in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Saudi Arabia. (PTI)

NTC Group, engaged in logistics and supply chain management, has forayed into the Indonesian market further strengthening its presence overseas, the company said on Tuesday.

NTC Group has launched operations in Jakarta besides having presence as an integrated logistics solution provider, in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Saudi Arabia.

With the presence of its global offices, NTC excels in efficiently managing international trade and provides invaluable expertise in international freight forwarding, a company statement here said.

Also Read
Also Read

The foray into the Indonesian market is in alignment with the company’s vision of enhancing connectivity across the Far East and beyond, it said.

“This strategic move (to set up operations in Indonesia) opens up new avenues of opportunity for businesses and individuals in Jakarta and its surrounding regions, granting them access to NTC Group’s logistics and supply chain solutions,” the statement said.

Also Read

NTC Group founder-chairman K Chandramohan said, “we are thrilled to announce our presence in Jakarta, Indonesia. This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to serve our clients with excellence.” “We look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indonesian logistics sector while continuing to provide world-standard services that our partners and clients have come to expect from us,” he added.

More Stories on
industry news
NTC

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS