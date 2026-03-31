Following the entry of cheaper generic versions of its blockbuster weight-loss drug semaglutide in the domestic market, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has slashed the prices of both its obesity drug Wegovy and anti-diabetic medication Ozempic in India. Starting April 1, the price of the starting dose of Ozempic will be reduced by 36%, while that of the starting dose of Wegovy will be reduced by 48%.

The company said that Ozempic (0.25 mg) and Wegovy (0.25 mg) will now be available in India at an effective daily price of Rs 202 or a weekly price of Rs 1,415, including taxes. “This is done to make these innovative therapies, that are supported by robust clinical evidence and high scientific standards, more accessible to a larger section of people living with diabetes and obesity in India,” Novo said in a statement.

Novo’s price cuts

Novo’s price cuts come in the wake of March 20 patent expiry of Semaglutide in India with at least 10 major pharma companies, including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Natco Pharma, Zydus and Alkem, launching branded generic versions at a 70-90% discount to Novo’s previous listed price. The competition in this segment is expected to intensify with 43 brands are likely to have their own generic versions in the market.

Even though Novo’s semaglutide drugs will continue to be available in a pre-filled syringe format which has four doses to be taken over a course of one month (or once per week), the generic versions are sold in vial dosage form as well which is which is believed to offer patients customised dosing and better cost management.

What did Vikrant Shrotriya say?

Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India said that by revising the price of these innovative treatments, the company is trying to make cardio-metabolic care more affordable for as many people with type 2 diabetes, overweight and obesity in India as possible. “We have heard from patients and doctors, and we are acting on that feedback.

The burden of diabetes, obesity and related complications is immense for India, and we aim to bend this curve with effective, safe, and time-tested solutions,” he said. This is the second time Novo has reduced Wegovy prices in India. In November, the company had cut prices by 37% to expand the access of its chronic weight management therapy and counter its arch rival Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro which was launched in March 2025.

While Ozempic is GLP-1 drug with the broadest range of benefits for people with type-2 diabetes; Wegovy delivers sustainable weight-loss with proven cardiovascular benefits in people living with overweight or obesity. Both drugs contain semaglutide, which was originally patented as active pharma ingredient for the management of type-2 diabetes, but was later found to be useful to control obesity. The drugs work by regulating appetite and blood sugar.

Ratings agency CareEdge Ratings estimates that India’s GLP-1 market is set to expand nearly five-fold, from about Rs 1,000 crore in 2025 to Rs 4,500-5,000 crore by 2030. “From a therapeutic standpoint, nearly 60-70% of demand is estimated to be driven by type-2 diabetes treatment, with the balance attributable to weight-loss applications. Supported by increased marketing efforts, price rationalisation and a growing patient pool, drug penetration is expected to rise to around 1% by 2030,” CareEdge said in a March report.