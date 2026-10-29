Noel Tata will retire as Chairman and Director of Trent on November 11, as he turns 70. His retirement is in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. The board has appointed Bahram Vakil as the new chairman, effective November 12.

“As I conclude my tenure as Chairman of Trent, I could not be more delighted at the enormous strides the Company has made in recent years. It has been a privilege to witness Trent’s transformation from a fledgling entrant in the fashion sector into one of its leading players, distinguished by strong growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Yet, I firmly believe that Trent’s best days lie ahead,” Noel Tata said.

“I look forward to seeing the Company further strengthen its position across the lifestyle segments in which it operates, establish a significant presence in the food and grocery sector, and emerge as a meaningful exporter, carrying the flag of Indian brands into markets beyond our shores,” he added.

The board has also approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube as an additional director in the non-executive, non-independent category, effective October 30.

These announcement came during the Q2FY27 release.

Trent Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 464 crore

In its Q2FY27, Trent reported a 23% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 463.77 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 376.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Tata Group-owned retailer benefited from strong sales across its fashion and lifestyle businesses and continued store expansion.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,873 crore during the quarter, from Rs 5,873.14 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Trent expands Zudio, Westside store network

Trent continued to expand its retail footprint during the quarter, adding 17 Zudio stores and 10 Westside outlets. Its total store count across brands stood at 1,342 as of September 30, 2026, compared with 1,101 a year earlier.