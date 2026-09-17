Noel Tata pushed back against any move to list Tata Sons on Thursday, telling the company’s board that a recent Reserve Bank of India letter does not actually order a listing. The Tata Trusts chairman laid out his objections in a detailed statement, days after the RBI rejected the company’s request to give up its NBFC registration.

RBI rejects Tata Sons NBFC exit request, but Noel Tata disputes listing mandate

The RBI wrote to Tata Sons on September 11, 2026, rejecting an application the company had filed in March 2024 to voluntarily surrender its certificate of registration.

ALSO READ Tata Trusts oppose Tata Sons listing, urge board to explore other options

Tata disputed any reading that this forces a listing. “It is important to first understand precisely what this communication says,” he told the board. “It advises the Company to take necessary actions to ensure full compliance, immediately… It does not mention listing. It prescribes no particular step, and it does not say that the Company is in breach.”

He asked the board to get a full briefing on two and a half years of engagement with the regulator before taking any decision.

Why Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to remain private and unlisted

Tata pointed to the ownership structure to make his case. “Approximately 66% of its equity is held by the Tata Trusts,” he said. “Dividends received from the operating companies flow, through the Trusts, into public charity… The commercial enterprise and the philanthropy are not adjacent to one another; they are one structure seen from two ends.”

He invoked precedent: “Sir Dorabji Tata pledged his personal assets to preserve Tata Steel.” He warned that a listed Tata Sons “would be accountable to institutional and foreign shareholders whose legitimate interest is financial return. It is doubtful that such shareholders would sanction the deployment of capital to rescue a Group company in distress…”

Tata Sons board had backed private status after Rs 20,000 crore repayment

Tata reminded directors the board had ruled on this before. “In March 2024, under the guidance of the late Mr. Ratan Tata, it resolved, unanimously, that the Company should remain unlisted…,” he said, adding that the company repaid “borrowings and prematurely redeemed preference shares aggregating approximately Rs 20,000 crore.”

“A company does not commit Rs 20,000 crore to preserve form,” he said. “It does so to preserve substance.” He added that no one has reopened the resolution since.

Tata Trusts resolutions oppose Tata Sons listing and back private status

Tata cited two rounds of Trust resolutions to support his stand. “In May 2025, the Trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously agreed that if Tata Sons were to be listed, it would have far reaching implications for the Trusts,” he said. He said both trusts followed up in July 2025, recording “that the Company should remain unlisted” and asking management to engage fully with the RBI. “Those resolutions remain unamended and unrescinded,” he said.

Noel Tata seeks RBI reconsideration, legal advice and three-year listing window

Tata framed his statement as forward-looking rather than a complaint. “I do not propose an inquest. I propose a plan,” he said. He urged the board to make a fresh representation for reconsideration, seek a hearing with the regulator since “no such hearing seems to have been given,” and “explore all permissible avenues and options to avoid public listing,” including restructuring. He also asked for formal legal advice from Counsel and “a period of three years to comply,” running to September 2029.

He defended the case for time by citing the recasting of the Articles of Association, restated consolidated financials, and “long gestation commitments in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing whose returns lie well beyond any reasonable offer horizon.” He said “given the huge losses of Air India and Tata Digital, a public issue at this time will be detrimental to the shareholders and the company.”

Noel Tata says Tata Trusts must decide on Tata Sons listing first

Tata made his sharpest point on procedure. “The Tata Trusts have already taken an unequivocal decision upon this question. If that decision is now to be revisited, it must first be revisited where it was taken,” he said. He argued that the board could not act ahead of the Trusts: “For this Board to vote first, and for the Trusts to deliberate afterwards, would invert the order in which these matters must proceed. It makes no sense at all.”

He left no doubt about where he stood if pushed to a vote. “If I am forced to vote, then I would have no option but to veto any such decision to list,” he said.

Why Noel Tata says Tata Sons IPO could affect Tata Trusts’ charitable role

Tata ended by invoking what he called the company’s purpose. “This Company holds something in trust. Its majority shareholder is a charity. Its dividends fund hospitals, universities and research for which no shareholder will ever be repaid… A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle,” he said.