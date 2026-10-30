Tata Trusts may hold its next meeting on November 26. In the meeting, Chairman Noel Tata may seek vote on two key proposals. As per Financial Express sources, the two proposals include a plan to reorganise Tata Sons to address the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) September 11 letter and a request from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group for Rs 25,000 crore through a capital reduction scheme as part of the exit scheme.

Noel Tata has asked both matters to be included in the board meeting agenda. He has invoked Article 121B of the company’s Articles of Association, which allows any director to give at least 15 days’ notice to place a matter or resolution before the board for consideration.

ALSO READ Noel Tata to retire as Chairman of Trent, Bahram Vakil to succeed him

Both letters include draft resolutions that Noel Tata wants the directors to consider and vote on.

Noel Tata to step down as Trent chairman; Bahram Vakil to take over

Noel N Tata will step down as chairman and director of Trent on November 11, after nearly 29 years with the Tata Group retailer.

ALSO READ Fresh Noel missive to Tata Sons board

The move comes as he turns 70 and is in line with Tata Group governance guidelines on the retirement of directors. Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners, will take over as chairman from November 12, while Noel Tata will become chairman emeritus in recognition of his contribution to the company.

Tata will also step down from several other Tata Group board positions as he turns 70.

The company reported a 23% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 464 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 5,873 crore. Trent added 17 Zudio and 10 Westside stores during the quarter, taking its total store network to 1,342 as of September 30.