Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Mumbai City Civil Court in connection with the ongoing dispute involving trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, according to filings available on the eCourts website.

The caveats, filed on October 7, name Noel and Neville Tata as caveators, and fellow trustees Srinivasan, Singh, Darius Khambata and Bhaskar Bhat as caveatees.

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A caveat is a legal filing seeking to ensure that no order is passed in a matter without first notifying the caveator and giving them an opportunity to be heard.

Noel and Neville Tata had earlier filed similar caveats with the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra after Srinivasan and Singh lodged complaints alleging governance lapses and irregularities in trustee appointments. Both complaints specifically name Noel and Neville Tata.

Legal experts said that when trustees file caveats in a dispute involving other trustees, all trustees may need to be named as parties. Since Noel and Neville Tata are family members, Khambata and Bhat have also been named as caveatees, people familiar with the matter said.

However, executives close to the developments maintained that Khambata and Bhat continue to support Noel and Neville Tata, and that their inclusion as caveatees is purely procedural. The filings are understood to have followed legal advice obtained by the trust.

“The position of Mr Khambata and Mr Bhat on the ongoing matters remains unchanged,” a Tata Trusts spokesperson said.

Recently, Khambata and Bhat joined Noel and Neville Tata in signing a letter to Singh and Srinivasan challenging concerns raised over the governance of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). The letter was seen as an indication that both trustees continued to back Noel Tata.

Srinivasan and Singh filed their complaints with the charity authorities in the last week of September. Noel and Neville Tata subsequently filed caveats with the Charity Commissioner’s office covering all seven trusts that hold stakes in Tata Sons.

On October 5, the Charity Commissioner informed Noel Tata and SDTT by email about the complaints and gave them until October 12 to respond.

SDTT subsequently sought an extension and was granted another week, until October 19, to submit its response. The caveats in the Mumbai courts were filed on October 7, as the trust was preparing its response to the Charity Commissioner.

Legal experts said that since Srinivasan and Singh had specifically named Noel and Neville Tata in their complaints, filing caveats in their individual names would help protect their interests by ensuring they have an opportunity to be heard before any ex parte orders are passed.