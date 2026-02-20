PhonePe launched biometric authentication for UPI payments, thereby allowing users to approve transactions using fingerprint or facial recognition instead of having to enter the UPI PIN every time.

In a statement on its website, the company said the new feature enables a ‘one-touch’ payment experience and makes it one of the first large payments platforms in India to roll out the capability at scale.

UPI payments without PIN for transactions up to Rs 5,000

The feature allows users to authorise UPI transactions through their smartphone’s native biometric security. In line with regulatory guidelines, biometric authentication will be available for UPI transactions of up to Rs 5,000. Transactions above this threshold will continue to require UPI PIN authentication, the company said.

PhonePe said the feature acts as a secure two-factor authentication layer by leveraging device-level biometric verification.

The company added that users can switch back to UPI PIN authentication through a fallback option in case biometric verification fails due to issues such as poor lighting or sensor problems.

Focus on security and success rates

According to the company, the integration is aimed at reducing friction in the payment journey and improving transaction success rates by lowering failures caused by incorrect or forgotten PIN entries.

It also said biometric verification can help reduce risks such as PIN exposure in crowded public spaces. The feature can be used across peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments at stores, online transactions and bank balance checks, the company said.

Currently available on Android

The biometric payment option is currently available for Android users, supporting both fingerprint and facial recognition. The company said support for iOS devices is expected to be rolled out shortly.

Users can enable the feature through the PhonePe app by navigating to Profile, selecting Manage Payments, tapping on the Biometric Pay option and completing a one-time setup using their UPI PIN and biometric authentication. PhonePe, launched in 2016, had over 65 crore registered users and a merchant acceptance network of more than 4.7 crore as of 30 September 2025, according to the company.