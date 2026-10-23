NLC India (NLCIL) signed memorandums of understanding with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) in Mumbai. The agreements cover a proposed 3,200 MW coal-based power plant, a beach sand mineral processing facility and a study on coal gasification for fertiliser production.

3,200 MW power plant

The first project is a 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Odisha. It will have four units of 800 MW each. NLCIL said the potential investment is Rs 35,000 crore.

The company expects the plant to generate employment for about 4,000 people. It said the project would contribute to the state’s economic growth and industrial development.

Beach sand mineral project

The second MoU is for a beach sand mineral processing facility. NLCIL put the tentative investment at Rs 2,000 crore. It expects the unit to provide jobs for about 500 people.

The company said the facility would add to industrial development and socio-economic growth in the region. Details on location and capacity were not part of the release.

Coal gasification for fertilisers

The third agreement is for a coal gasification project in Odisha. Under it, NLCIL will look at ways to link coal gasification with fertiliser production. The company said it would examine the technical feasibility of gasification and of producing synthesis gas, or Syn-Gas, for use in the fertiliser sector.

Odisha industrial development

In the release, NLCIL and IPICOL said the agreements reaffirm their commitment to working together on Odisha’s industrial and infrastructure development. They said the projects would strengthen the state’s power infrastructure and support its long-term development goals.

The companies also said the gasification study would open new avenues for bringing the coal and fertiliser sectors closer. They linked the effort to the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and to the promotion of mineral-based industries in the state.

About NLC India

NLC India, earlier known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, was incorporated in November 1956 and took its present name in March 2016. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking engaged in lignite mining, coal mining and power generation, and the Government of India holds 79.2% of its equity. According to a recent credit rating report, the company has a lignite mining capacity of 30.1 million tonnes per annum, a coal mining capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum and installed power generation capacity of about 6,071 MW. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for its 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, in February 2024.

NLC India share price today

NLC India’s share price decreased by 4.56% in early trade on October 23. The company’s share price decreased by 16.57% in the past month. Furthermore, NLC India’s share price decreased by 15.06% in the last year.