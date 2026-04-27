Nippon Life India AMC, the parent company of Nippon India Mutual Fund, reported a 4.77% QoQ decline in its net profit from Rs 404 crore to Rs 384 crore in Q4FY26. The decline was majorly due to a reduction in its total income from Rs 781 crore to Rs 705 crore. On a YoY basis, the Q4FY26 net profit increased by 29% from Rs 298 crore to Rs 384 crore.

The net profit for FY26 also increased by 19% YoY from Rs 1,286 crore to Rs 1,528 crore. The company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 12.50 per share making its total dividend payout for FY26 at Rs 21.50 per share, about 91.5% of its PAT.

The AMC’s mutual fund operations recorded a 30% YoY increase in their assets to Rs 7.25 lakh crore. Similarly, the quarterly equity assets increased by 25% YoY to Rs 3.30 lakh crore, increasing the market share in the segment by 24 bps. The market share of the fund house increased in the retail and HNI segments for the 17th successive quarter by 21 bps and 165 bps YoY, respectively.