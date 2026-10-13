Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani has dismissed predictions of artificial intelligence (AI) triggering widespread job losses, stating that the technology will increase the need for IT services companies as enterprises undertake complex transformations. Calling forecasts of mass unemployment hogwash and disaster marketing, Nilekani said the adoption of AI across businesses would be a gradual process, creating new roles even as it automates existing tasks.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Nilekani’s comments came a day after International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that AI’s impact on the global economy would resemble a slow-moving tsunami, with fresh graduates particularly vulnerable as the technology takes over routine, repetitive tasks. The IMF has estimated that 40% of jobs globally could eventually be augmented, downgraded or eliminated by AI. Nilekani, however, said that such predictions underestimated the complexity of enterprise transformation and the time required to implement new technologies.

“The requirement for companies like Infosys and others is actually more than ever because enterprise transformation is a very complex task,” he said. Companies would need help to fundamentally reimagine their businesses using AI, reskill workers and build new capabilities. Drawing a parallel with cloud computing, Nilekani said technology adoption across enterprises takes years because of legacy systems, change management and organisational structures. “If you think about cloud transformation, it started 20 years ago and it’s still not that ubiquitous,” he said, adding that work for system integrators would grow gradually over a much longer period than currently assumed.

Nilekani acknowledged that coding in its traditional form was being automated, but said it accounted for only around 30% of a business process. Governance, defining business requirements and management constituted the remaining work, creating scope for new roles around supervising AI agents, understanding client requirements and collaborating with enterprises to implement change. His argument was that automation of individual tasks would not necessarily translate into the elimination of entire jobs or a corresponding decline in demand for technology services.

Beyond the IT services industry, Nilekani sees AI creating opportunities for small businesses, which he believes could become an important source of future employment. Voice-based AI applications could improve literacy and access to knowledge for millions of Indians, while AI agents could help entrepreneurs overcome constraints in accessing markets, capital and expertise. Greater productivity could enable small firms to expand and hire more workers, he said. “Eventually, there will be millions of small firms that hire a couple of people each,” he added.

Nilekani said India’s entrepreneurial base gave it an advantage in generating employment as AI adoption widened. “We are a very enterprising country and have millions of entrepreneurs that don’t have market access, capital, knowledge, or AI agents,” he said. Enabling these businesses to become more productive through AI could create momentum for job growth, although the extent of such employment gains will depend on how quickly entrepreneurs adopt the technology and build viable businesses.