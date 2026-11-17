In January 2023, Ratan Tata posted a black-and-white photograph on Instagram. It showed two boys and a dog, and it was taken in 1945, when Ratan was eight and his brother Jimmy was five. “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us,” he wrote. Ratan seldom let the public into his private life, so the post said a good deal.

The brothers went on to lead very different lives. Ratan became the face of India’s best-known business house. Jimmy Naval Tata all but vanished from view. He seemed content to live on the edges of a family whose name stands for wealth and corporate power. Now, at 85, the quiet brother, who now lives in Pune, has found his voice, and it is surprisingly sharp.

According to reports, he has questioned the growing presence of Noel Tata’s family in Tata Trusts. Noel is his half-brother and chairs the Trusts. Jimmy has objected to how much authority is concentrated in the chairman’s hands. He has backed N Chandrasekaran’s continuation at Tata Sons, and he wants the holding company listed. These are unusual positions for a man who has generally stayed away from the meetings and confrontations through which corporate power is actually exercised.

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Jimmy has always been something of a puzzle. In 2016, Times of India reporters visited his two-bedroom flat in Colaba. They found no mobile phone, no secretary and nothing to suggest great wealth. A television sat under a cloth, and files and old suitcases took up much of the space. But when they asked him about the controversies then engulfing the group, he brought out six fat files of letters, clippings and notes. The recluse had been watching all along.

The plain living is appealing, but it should not be mistaken for distance from power. Jimmy holds substantial shares, and he has been a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 1989. How he got there matters. He became a trustee after his father, Naval Tata, died, as Naval’s will provided. The seat was not a reward for a distinguished public career, and no open selection process produced it. His qualification was the family connection, the same connection whose spread he now protests. Indian business has long treated the line between family and institution as a matter of convenience rather than principle, and the Tatas have not been entirely immune.

This does not invalidate his criticism, but it does complicate his claim to the moral high ground. Jimmy has been a trustee for 37 years, and for long stretches he has chosen not to vote or take part in deliberations. He was a trustee throughout Ratan’s long ascendancy, when the relationship between the Trusts and Tata Sons was substantially reworked.

He now questions the changes made to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association around 2013-14, which strengthened the Trusts’ hold over the holding company. Ratan was still the dominant figure in group affairs when those changes were made. So the obvious question is why Jimmy’s challenge has become so forceful now.

Even so, his argument deserves a hearing. Together, the Trusts own about two-thirds of Tata Sons. That gives a handful of trustees enormous sway over businesses ranging from steel and cars to software and airlines. Jimmy has reportedly described the induction of several members of Noel’s family into the Trusts as a possible “back-door takeover”. In his view, charitable institutions should not become vehicles for hereditary control. He wants more transparency and more professional independence.

The current dispute over Chandrasekaran’s tenure and a possible listing has reopened the wounds of Cyrus Mistry’s removal in 2016. Noel argues that listing would expose the group to market pressures at odds with its philanthropic character. Jimmy sees disclosure and accountability as safeguards, not threats. Each has a point. The Reserve Bank, for its part, has repeatedly told Tata Sons to list.

Behind the institutional fight lies a tangled family history. Ratan and Jimmy were the sons of Naval Tata and his first wife, Soonoo. Their parents’ separation was painful. Thomas Mathew’s biography of Ratan recounts how the boys were teased at school about the broken marriage, and the experience drew them closer. Ratan’s affection showed again in his will. He left Jimmy half the ownership rights in the family’s Juhu bungalow, which the brothers had inherited from their father, along with silver and jewellery. The other half of the bungalow was to be shared by Simone and Noel Tata.

Today Noel sits in the chair at Tata Trusts that Ratan once held. Jimmy shared Ratan’s childhood but stayed out of the corporate arena, and he has now become the new order’s critic. Calling this a family feud would be too simple. Pretending that family ties do not run through the group’s governance would be naive.

That is what makes Jimmy’s intervention interesting. He is questioning a system of family influence from which he has himself benefited. At the same time, he is pointing to a real problem that goes beyond any one Tata. The question is not which branch of the family has the better claim to the inheritance. It is whether institutions set up for public benefit can keep relying so heavily on the authority and personal choices of one family.

Jimmy Tata has asked the right question. His own life shows why it must be asked of everyone, himself included.